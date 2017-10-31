Final New York City Mayor’s Debate Set For Wednesday; Watch Party Information Released

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the last chance to see the candidates face off.
New York City mayoral candidates will make their case to voters 7 p.m. Wednesday night on CBS2. It’s the final formal debate before next week’s election. You can also watch a stream of the debate right here on CBSNewYork.com or on our Facebook page, or listen on 1010 WINS or WCBS Newsradio 880.
CBS2’s Maurice DuBois will moderate the event at the CUNY Graduate Center studio. The topics and questions reflect concerns raised by New York voters through social media and at a series of town hall events across the five boroughs.
This debate is sponsored by CBS2 and TV 10/55, 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, the New York Daily News, Common Cause New York, the New York Immigration Coalition, and CUNY.
If you prefer to get outdoors and watch the debate on a jumbo screen with other New Yorkers, you can. Transportation Alternatives has a debate watch party at the 78th Street plaza in Jackson Heights, Queens. You can watch out debate, get some food and register to vote there. The watch party starts at 5 p.m., and an RSVP via Facebook is required.
New Yorkers will cast their votes in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.