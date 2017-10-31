Final New York City Mayor’s Debate Set For Wednesday; Watch Party Information Released

Filed Under: 2017 Mayoral Debate, 2017 Mayoral Race, 2017 New York City Mayoral Election, Maurice DuBois

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the last chance to see the candidates face off.

New York City mayoral candidates will make their case to voters 7 p.m. Wednesday night on CBS2. It’s the final formal debate before next week’s election. You can also watch a stream of the debate right here on CBSNewYork.com or on our Facebook page, or listen on 1010 WINS or WCBS Newsradio 880.

CBS2’s Maurice DuBois will moderate the event at the CUNY Graduate Center studio. The topics and questions reflect concerns raised by New York voters through social media and at a series of town hall events across the five boroughs.

This debate is sponsored by CBS2 and TV 10/55, 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, the New York Daily News, Common Cause New York, the New York Immigration Coalition, and CUNY.

debate watch party Final New York City Mayors Debate Set For Wednesday; Watch Party Information Released

If you prefer to get outdoors and watch the debate on a jumbo screen with other New Yorkers, you can. Transportation Alternatives has a debate watch party at the 78th Street plaza in Jackson Heights, Queens. You can watch out debate, get some food and register to vote there. The watch party starts at 5 p.m., and an RSVP via Facebook is required.

New Yorkers will cast their votes in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch