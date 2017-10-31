Police: Multiple Injuries In Apparent Road Rage Incident In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A truck plowed into several people on a bike path in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon in an apparent road rage incident that may have ended in a shooting.

The incident occurred at West Street & Chambers Street at around 3:10 p.m.

Initial reports suggest five people were hurt in what police are calling an apparent road rage incident. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

“A vehicle drove straight down a bicycle path heading south in Manhattan just mowing everything down,” witness Greg Ahl told 1010 WINS. “It looks like a vehicle drove down the bicycle path and ran everything over.”

There has been a heavy police response to the area. Police urged people to avoid the area.

One person is in custody and there is no active threat, officials said.

Due to police activity, avoid the area of Chambers Street/West St.

One person is in custody. Expect many emergency personnel in the area. pic.twitter.com/rSECr0LRCN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

Initial reports suggest a truck drove onto the bike path, hitting multiple people. Initial reports suggested shots had been fired.

Video from the scene showed several mangled bicycles along the bike path.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo were on their way to the scene.

Mayor’s been briefed on extremely preliminary info. NO active threat. https://t.co/stFPJ01eo4 — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) October 31, 2017

There have been multiple street closures in the area. Click here to check current traffic conditions.

“I noticed along the bike path a bunch of wrecked bicycles and as I drove it was just more and more completely and totally wrecked bicycles and people mulling around to the side. I must’ve seen 30 or 40 bicycles like that,” Ahl said.

“I saw a lot of debris, like car parts of something in one of the piles of bicycles but it was a lot,” Ahl said.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.