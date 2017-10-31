Napping Baby Becomes Instagram Dress-Up Royalty Thanks To Her Creative Mom

1010 WINS-Get ready for some Halloween cuteness!

Los Angeles mother/photographer Laura Izumikawa takes some of the most incredible images of her 4-month-old daughter Joey Marie Choi while she’s asleep.

baby halloween thumbnail Napping Baby Becomes Instagram Dress Up Royalty Thanks To Her Creative Mom

(Instagram.com/lauraiz)

Joey has been dressed up as everyone from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, to Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar from the Saturday Night Live spin-off movie Wayne’s World, to “Groot” from Guardians of the Galaxy — and so much more!

Laura even has a new book out called ‘Naptime with Joey’ that features some of her favorite looks.

The incredible costumes are all the Halloween inspiration we could ever need!

Scroll through some of our favorites below and be sure to follow this mother and daughter’s adorable story on Instagram.

Just like #Groot, she talks but we have no idea what she’s actually saying. #babytalk #guardiansofthegalaxy

A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on

Did anyone watch the new #StarWars #TheLastJedi trailer? Got major goosebumps. #hansolo

A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on

Happy 241st birthday America! 🇺🇸🗽#4thofjuly

A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on

Party on people. #tgif #waynesworld

A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on

Monday mermaid. #coldshells #littlemermaid

A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on

Snores as old as time, Snooze as you can be 🥀🕰🏰 #BeautyandtheBeast #BeOurGuest

A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on

-Joe Cingrana

