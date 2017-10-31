Napping Baby Becomes Instagram Dress-Up Royalty Thanks To Her Creative Mom

1010 WINS-Get ready for some Halloween cuteness!

Los Angeles mother/photographer Laura Izumikawa takes some of the most incredible images of her 4-month-old daughter Joey Marie Choi while she’s asleep.

Joey has been dressed up as everyone from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, to Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar from the Saturday Night Live spin-off movie Wayne’s World, to “Groot” from Guardians of the Galaxy — and so much more!

Laura even has a new book out called ‘Naptime with Joey’ that features some of her favorite looks.

The incredible costumes are all the Halloween inspiration we could ever need!

Scroll through some of our favorites below and be sure to follow this mother and daughter’s adorable story on Instagram.

🎶NEARquaad, FARquaad, WHEREVERYOUAREquad #LordFarquaad #Shrek #halloweencostume #cosplay 💁🏻Costume by the talented @coolirpa A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Just like #Groot, she talks but we have no idea what she’s actually saying. #babytalk #guardiansofthegalaxy A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

Did anyone watch the new #StarWars #TheLastJedi trailer? Got major goosebumps. #hansolo A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Happy 241st birthday America! 🇺🇸🗽#4thofjuly A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Party on people. #tgif #waynesworld A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Monday mermaid. #coldshells #littlemermaid A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Exactly one year ago when I realized I could put stuff on her face while she napped. It was a game changer. It was also when Pokémon Go was EVERYWHERE and people were walking around all over town like zombies. #pikachu #pokemon #ichooseyou A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Snores as old as time, Snooze as you can be 🥀🕰🏰 #BeautyandtheBeast #BeOurGuest A post shared by Laura Izumikawa (@lauraiz) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

-Joe Cingrana