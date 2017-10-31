Napping Baby Becomes Instagram Dress-Up Royalty Thanks To Her Creative Mom

1010 WINS-Get ready for some Halloween cuteness!
Los Angeles mother/photographer Laura Izumikawa takes some of the most incredible images of her 4-month-old daughter Joey Marie Choi while she’s asleep.
Joey has been dressed up as everyone from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, to Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar from the Saturday Night Live spin-off movie Wayne’s World, to “Groot” from Guardians of the Galaxy — and so much more!
See Also: Getting Spooky at the Zoo: Watch These Critters Get Creepy For Halloween
Laura even has a new book out called ‘Naptime with Joey’ that features some of her favorite looks.
The incredible costumes are all the Halloween inspiration we could ever need!
Scroll through some of our favorites below and be sure to follow this mother and daughter’s adorable story on Instagram.
-Joe Cingrana