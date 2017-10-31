School Districts In Nassau County Warn Of Possible School Bus Strike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some students on Long Island may need to find another way home from school Tuesday
as workers from their school bus company may go on strike.
Students and parents were alerted to the possibility of a school bus strike Monday afternoon. There are four school districts in Nassau County that are involved:
- Freeport public schools.
- The Baldwin School District, which includes Baldwin High School and Middle School, Meadow Elementary School and private schools.
- Hicksville Public Schools
- Rockville Centre Schools
The Ronkonkoma-based Baumann Bus Company is in negotiations with driver’s union, TWU Local 252, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
While each school district sent notices out to parents about the possibility of a strike, the Hicksville school district said in a statement that buses will likely run as scheduled.
In the event of a strike, Hickville is offering extended hours. Students who normally take bus transportation may be dropped off as early as 6:30 a.m. and will also have supervised care until 6:30 p.m.
Other districts are asking parents to make arrangements for transportation both to and from school.