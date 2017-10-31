Truck Weaponized On Manhattan’s West Side May Have Been Rented In New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police believe Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the man who drive down a bike path in lower Manhattan killing at least eight, has ties to New Jersey.
That’s where he may have rented the truck that he turned into a weapon.
Saipov has addresses in Florida and in New Jersey — 168 Gennessee Street in Paterson is believed to be where he lived, at least part time with his wife and two young children.
Neighbors did not want to go on camera, but told CBS2’s Meg Baker they’ve seen him over the last three months. They said they saw him driving a white minivan with Florida license plates.
It’s not clear yet if that’s the same minivan surrounded by police tape in a Home Depot parking lot in Passaic, but it does have Florida plates.
Police were also inside near the rental area. Authorities have been checking traffic cameras leading from bridges and tunnels to identify the route he took to the city.
Saipov also has another address in Paterson, it’s not clear if he ever lived there, but he did receive mail at that location.