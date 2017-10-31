The Best Non-Beef Burgers In NYC: Veggie, Turkey & More

By Deirdre Haggerty



There’s never a reason not to indulge in a juicy burger anymore with the many healthy options available. Since New York has some of the best restaurants in the world, it stands to reason the Big Apple would also be home to some of the best non-beef burgers. Whether veggie, turkey, quinoa or chicken, you’ll be sure to find the top-rated burgers at one of the five mentions below. In addition, these New York staples are found throughout the Tri-State region.

The Ainsworth

45 E. 33rd St.

New York, NY 10016

(212) 201-1228

www.theainsworth.com

With three locations in New York and one in Hoboken, it is easy to find The Ainsworth’s outstanding veggie burger. The handmade patty, topped with Spanish onion, beefsteak tomato and gem lettuce on seeded sourdough makes the biggest carnivore jealous. In addition, The Ainsworth is a multipurpose venue that includes a full-scale restaurant, bar, lounge and event space.

Burger Fi

1571 2nd Ave.

New York, NY 10028, United States

(646) 684-3172

www.burgerfi.com

While not a New York original, BurgerFi might as well be. Originating in Florida, New Yorkers have adopted the VegeFi as its own, with rave reviews from Long Island to Manhattan. It’s simple to find this delicious crispy quinoa, pure-cut veggie burger with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and Burgerfi sauce on a multigrain bun or Green Style with over 100 locations, including the Upper East Side.

Superiority Burger

430 E. 9th St.,

New York, NY 10009

(212) 256-1192

www.superiorityburger.com

Would it be too cliché to say Superiority Burger’s vegetarian burgers are superior to the competition? How about affordable as well? Located in the East Village, the entire menu is vegetarian and “vegan by accident.” Closed Tuesdays, the eatery’s namesake is by far its most popular feature. However, if it is more you crave then opt for the Megamouth.

Related: Expert Tips: The Cocktail You Should Order At Every Bar

Whitmans

406 E. 9th St

New York, NY 10009

(917) 261-2858|

www:whitmansnyc.com

With two additional locations at City Kitchen, 700 8th Avenue at 44th Street, and Hudson Yards 331 10th Avenue, the turkey burger and veggie burger are easily within reach. Created by New York residents, Whitmans Restaurant has a focus on fresh, local ingredients. Among the most popular fare, alongside its East Villi Cheesteak, is the veggie burger. Delicious zucchini, carrots, green peas and red bell peppers served on a potato bun with bibb lettuce, tomato and special sauce is phenomenal!

Bareburger

33-21 31st Ave.

Astoria, NY 11106

(718) 777-7011

www.bareburger.com

Originating in Astoria,Queens, these native New Yorkers beat the odds, opening an organic burger joint amid a global recession. Eight years later they offer franchise opportunities with bragging rights to multiple venues in New York and Long Island, as well as national and international locations. Of note is the Prairie, a farmer’s quinoa patty, or the Farmstead, a sweet potato and wild rice patty. Both are incredible and deliciously tasty.

Related: Best Arepas in NYC