CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
8 Dead In 'Cowardly Act Of Terror' - Mayor de Blasio | Road Closures | Watch Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Lower Manhattan Attack Bears Marks Of Terror Recently Seen In Europe

Filed Under: Barcelona, Dick Brennan, France, London Bridge, lower manhattan, Nice, west side highway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadly incident on the West Side of lower Manhattan appears to be the latest terror attack involving the use of a vehicle as a weapon.

Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a truck plowed into several people on a bike path in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

A suspect was shot by police and is in custody.

The scene immediately reminded many of a series of terror attacks in Europe in recent months in which terrorists also used vehicles.

The most infamous of the attacks happened in Nice, France, in July of 2016 on Bastille Day when a man drove a truck into a festive crowd along a promenade killing 86 people and injuring nearly 500 others. He was shot dead by police.

In December, in Berlin, a driver stole a truck and drove into a Christmas market killing 12 people and injuring 56 others.

The carnage continued this year when Spain was struck by terror in August. A man driving a van hit pedestrians in Barcelona killing 13 people and injuring 130 others, 9 hours later police in Catalan stopped a second vehicle attack.

In June, attackers drove across the London Bridge and hit a number of pedestrians before pulling out knives and running into a crowded market killing seven and injuring dozens. ISIS took credit saying the attack was executed by a detachment of state fighters.

London was also the target in March when a man on the bridge drove into pedestrians killing four and fatally stabbing a police officer near parliament.

Authorities said vehicle attacks have grown because they don’t require access to weapons, they can be done with very little training, and they cause significant casualties.

Experts attribute the rise of this kind of attack in part, to the success of fighting terror. Attackers have a harder time getting their hands on things like explosives, so they turn to the simpler alternative.

Authorities are expected to make security changes in response to the attack.

The attack has prompted additional security at Tuesday night’s Halloween Parade, however Governor Andrew Cuomo said there is ‘no additional threat to public safety.’

Officials were also asking New Yorkers to remain extra-vigilant as they stepped out to enjoy Halloween, and reminded them that if they see something, they need to say something.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch