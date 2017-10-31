VIDEO: Lower Manhattan Terror Suspect Seen Running Into Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Video showed a suspect running through traffic Tuesday afternoon, after police said he hit bicyclists and pedestrians with a rental truck on the West Side bike path.

At least eight people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in the incident, which is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

The video showed the suspect – who appeared to be wearing a black jacket with a red stripe across the back – roaming around in the street at West and Chambers streets before he was shot and wounded by the NYPD. He was carrying what appeared to be firearms – which police said turned out to be a paintball gun and a pellet gun.

Police said the suspect entered the bike path at Houston Street in a rented Home Depot truck around 3:05 p.m. The truck rammed into several people on the path from behind and ultimately crashed into a school bus on Chambers Street.

The man came out of the truck after striking the school bus. Witnesses reported that the suspect yelled “Allahu Akbar!” upon exiting the truck, CBS2 reported.

The suspect – identified by sources as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29 – was shot and wounded by police and was in custody at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue early Tuesday evening.