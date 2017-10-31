WFAN Morning Show: Porzingis Owns New York, Basketball Is Fun Again

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »
After starting this “rebuilding” season with three straight losses, the Knicks have rebounded with three straight wins, including Monday’s 116-110 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets.
Suddenly, basketball is fun again at the Garden.
Boomer, who was joined once again by Gregg Giannotti, was grinning ear to ear Tuesday after staying up to watch Kristaps Porzingis, whom he compared with Aaron Judge, dominate on both ends of the floor.
In addition to the good vibrations from the hardwood, the Patriots made some headlines by dealing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers.
