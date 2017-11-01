11/01 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

Good Morning!
You WILL need a coat if you leave early this morning. Cold Weather Advisories are in effect around the area (see maps for expect locations). Actually, you’re going to need one for most of the day. A slight increase in humidity will be felt too.
Temps stay cool until a warm front lifts through the tri-state so temps might go up near the coast. Showers persist overnight into Thursday, but by Thursday afternoon temps rise after the cloud clear out, allowing for an excellent finish to Thursday. Which sets the table fora great Friday in the 70s.
