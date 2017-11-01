8 Dead In 'Cowardly Act Of Terror' - Mayor de Blasio | Road Closures | Watch Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

11/01 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good Morning!

nu tu alert frost 11/01 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

You WILL need a coat if you leave early this morning. Cold Weather Advisories are in effect around the area (see maps for expect locations). Actually, you’re going to need one for most of the day. A slight increase in humidity will be felt too.

nu tu 7day auto7 11/01 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Temps stay cool until a warm front lifts through the tri-state so temps might go up near the coast. Showers persist overnight into Thursday, but by Thursday afternoon temps rise after the cloud clear out, allowing for an excellent finish to Thursday. Which sets the table fora great Friday in the 70s.

G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch