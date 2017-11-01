Brian Billick On WFAN: NFL Playoff Picture About To Become Much Clearer

NEW YORK (WFAN) — November is going to create separation in the NFL playoff picture, Brian Billick said Wednesday.
In his weekly appearance on Mike Francesa’s WFAN show, Billick said it’s becoming clearer which teams in the AFC are on the cusp of being playoff teams.
“Buffalo, who I don’t think they’re going to catch New England, but they lead the league in turnover differential, and every team that’s done that for the last 20 years has made the playoffs,” the Super Bowl-winning coach and NFL Network analyst said. “Jacksonville and Tennessee are going to lobby back and forth, and whoever doesn’t win the division is going to kind of be there. Baltimore’s still hanging around. Houston, obviously, will DeShaun Watson, you can’t be dismissive of them.”
Billick, however said the NFC playoff picture is “more crowded.”
“What’s going to happen to Carolina and Atlanta? Where are they headed?” he asked. “Green Bay (is) without Aaron Rodgers. Dallas now depending upon what the courts say about Ezekiel Elliott.”
