Mayoral Candidates To Face Off Tonight In Final Debate: Here’s Where And How To Watch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The candidates face for mayor are facing off in their final debate tonight.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, Nicole Malliotakis and Bo Dietl will make their case to voters at 7 p.m. on CBS2. You can also watch a stream of the debate right here on CBSNewYork.com or on our Facebook page, or listen on 1010 WINS or WCBS Newsradio 880.
CBS2’s Maurice DuBois will moderate the event at the CUNY Graduate Center studio. The topics and questions will reflect concerns raised by New York voters through social media and at a series of town hall events across the five boroughs.
This debate is sponsored by CBS2 and TV 10/55, 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, the New York Daily News, Common Cause New York, the New York Immigration Coalition, and CUNY.
If you’d like to view the debate with your fellow New Yorkers at a watch party, you can. Transportation Alternatives has a debate watch party at the 78th Street plaza in Jackson Heights, Queens. You can watch out debate, get some food and register to vote there. The watch party starts at 5 p.m., just RSVP via Facebook .
New Yorkers will cast their votes in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.