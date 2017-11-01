Hungerthon 2017: Join CBS Radio In The Fight To End Hunger

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – WhyHunger’s 32nd annual ‘Hungerthon’ radiothon kicks off this month.
Did you know that nearly one in eight Americans struggle to put food on the table, and 13 million children don’t have enough to eat? We can change that, because there’s power in community.
Join the fight for everyone’s right to nutritious food through Hungerthon, the annual campaign to raise funds and awareness to end hunger in America.
Every year, the Hungerthon community — radio personalities, listeners, celebrities and supporters — comes together to fight hunger through exclusive online auctions, social media activation and live radio broadcasts. Last year, we raised a record-breaking $1.1 million to invest in long-term solutions.
CBS Radio stations WCBS Newsradio 880, 1010 WINS and WFAN are once again joining the effort, auctioning off one-of-a-kind items from the entertainment and sports worlds.
The offerings from WCBS Newsradio 880, include:
- Behind-the-scenes and lunch with Charles Osgood
- Sit in on a taping of Joe Connolly’s Small Business Spotlight video interview, plus lunch with Joe
- Attend an NJ Speaker Series lecture with travel expert Rick Steves (includes tickets and meet-and-greet)
- Attend a studio taping of the News on the Rocks podcast with Wayne Cabot and Patty Steele
Others from WFAN, include:
- Four pre-game field passes & mezzanine level club tickets to the New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife Stadium, plus a parking pass
- Two tickets to the New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden, plus a zamboni ride for your child
- New York Knicks’ pre-game ball kid experience with two tickets at Madison Square Garden
All the auction items will be announced in the coming days.
Join us and take action now:
- Donate online to help in the fight to end hunger in America.
- Give a gift with meaning. Select from the signature line of Hungerthon gifts that give back, including a John Lennon “Imagine” scarf, Bruce Springsteen “Land of Hopes & Dreams” tee and baseball cap, Harry Chapin “Do Something” tee, Hungerthon full-zip hooded sweatshirt and tee, and more. Yoko Ono, Springsteen, and Chapin’s widow, Sandy, have all been long-time Hungerthon supporters.
- Bid soon to win exclusive auction items and priceless experiences from your favorite musicians, athletes, hosts and personalities.
- Spread the word on social media, using #Hungerthon and #GiveThanksgiving.
Funds raised through Hungerthon support innovative, community-based solutions to hunger across the country. Your donations help families get the healthy meals they need today and help them build a future free from hunger.
To get involved, visit www.Hungerthon.org.
About WhyHunger
Founded in 1975 by the late musician Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayres, WhyHunger is a global leader in building the movement to end hunger and poverty by connection people to nutritious, affordable food and by supporting grassroots solutions that inspire self-reliance and community empowerment. Find out more at www.WhyHunger.org.