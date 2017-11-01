Giants’ Nightmare Continues, Jenkins Suspended For Sunday’s Game

8 Dead In 'Cowardly Act Of Terror' - Mayor de Blasio | Road Closures | Watch Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Veteran Becomes Second Cornerback Disciplined This Season; McAdoo Says He'll Reassess The Situation Next Week
Filed Under: Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

The suspension takes effect immediately, meaning Jenkins will miss Sunday’s home game against the Rams.

Jenkins was told Tuesday he was suspended. Coach Ben McAdoo said he will review the status of the suspension next week.

Jenkins is the second Giants cornerback to be suspended this month. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended on Oct. 10 after he left the team’s facilities before a practice. Rodgers-Cromartie missed the team’s Oct. 15 game at Denver, where the Giants won 23-10. He returned to the team the following week.

The Giants returned to practice Monday after their bye week and Jenkins wasn’t with them. McAdoo said he had been excused for personal reasons.

“At that point, neither myself nor any of the coaches had heard from Jackrabbit,” McAdoo said in a statement. “I did not speak with him directly until Tuesday morning.”

McAdoo added: “As a member of this team, there are standards and we have responsibilities and obligations. When we don’t fulfill those obligations, there are consequences. As I have said before, we do not like to handle our team discipline publicly. There are times when it is unavoidable, and this is one of those times.”

