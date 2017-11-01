NYCStrong: Celebrities, Politicians And Others React To Deadly Lower Manhattan Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hashtag #NYCStrong was trending on Twitter Wednesday morning as celebrities, politicians and others are standing with New York following a deadly terror attack in Lower Manhattan.
Singer and Tony Award nominee Josh Groban said he was actually near the scene. On Twitter, he said he heard shots fired and ran with his dog.
Groban tweeted: “I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting.”
Hours later, he tweeted: “Devastated for the victims and their families tonight & inspired by the spirit of this city. Sirens and trick or treaters everywhere.”
President Donald Trump tweeted: “My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!”
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted: “We are praying for the people of NYC, some of the toughest, most resilient people in the world.
#NYCStrong.”
Former President Barack Obama said on Twitter: “New Yorkers are as tough as they come” while Hillary Clinton said “New York’s resilience is stronger than a cowardly act of terror.”
Other celebrities, including Billy Eichner, Zoe Saldana, Sam Smith, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Gad, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand and many others also reacted to the deadly attack.