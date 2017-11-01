CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
NY Terror Attack: Watch Live: Official Briefing | Latest Info | Road Closures1010 WINS | WCBS 880

#NYCStrong: Celebrities, Politicians And Others React To Deadly Lower Manhattan Terror Attack

Filed Under: #NYCStrong, Alex Denis, Lower Manhattan Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hashtag #NYCStrong was trending on Twitter Wednesday morning as celebrities, politicians and others are standing with New York following a deadly terror attack in Lower Manhattan.

Singer and Tony Award nominee Josh Groban said he was actually near the scene. On Twitter, he said he heard shots fired and ran with his dog.

Groban tweeted: “I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting.”

Hours later, he tweeted: “Devastated for the victims and their families tonight & inspired by the spirit of this city. Sirens and trick or treaters everywhere.”

President Donald Trump tweeted: “My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted: “We are praying for the people of NYC, some of the toughest, most resilient people in the world. #NYCStrong.”

Former President Barack Obama said on Twitter: “New Yorkers are as tough as they come” while Hillary Clinton said “New York’s resilience is stronger than a cowardly act of terror.”

Other celebrities, including Billy Eichner, Zoe Saldana, Sam Smith, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Gad, Bette Midler, Barbra Streisand and many others also reacted to the deadly attack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch