‘He Looked Normal To Me’: Details About Lower Manhattan Terror Attack Suspect Emerge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More is being learned about the Lower Manhattan terror attack suspect, who remains under police guard at Bellevue Hospital where he’s in serious condition from a gunshot wound.

FBI agents are now examining the Paterson, New Jersey home where neighbors say 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov lived for the last few months with his wife and two young children.

“He looked normal to me. He was always outside on the phone. He was my neighbor,” neighbor Angel Batista told CBS2’s Magdalena Doris in an exclusive interview Wednesday. “It’s really surprising, shocking and scary.”

Authorities said Saipov drove a rented flatbed truck 14 blocks Tuesday afternoon down a bike path at West Street and West Houston, plowing into cyclists before crashing into a school bus.

Sources say Saipov then exited the truck yelling “God is great” in Arabic before he was shot in the abdomen by police. Eight people were killed and 11 others were hurt.

The truck is believed to be rented from a Home Depot in Passaic, New Jersey. Sources say Saipov left a note inside the rental truck pledging allegiance to ISIS.

In 2010, Saipov immigrated from Uzbekistan to the U.S. legally through a diversity visa lottery. He lived in apartment complex in Tampa, Florida before moving to Paterson, New Jersey.

Saipov also worked as an Uber driver. The company says he passed a driver background check.

Neighbors say Saipov drove a white minivan with Florida license plates. Tuesday night, a van matching that description was blocked off by police tape in the parking lot of the Passaic Home Depot.