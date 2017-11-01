Lower Manhattan Traffic Changes And Closures

8 Dead In 'Cowardly Act Of Terror' - Mayor de Blasio | Road Closures | Watch Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Parts of the west side of Lower Manhattan remain closed Wednesday as the investigation continues into Tuesday’s deadly terror attack.

The following closures are in effect:

  • West Street is closed southbound from 14th Street to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel.
  • West Street is closed northbound from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to Canal Street.
  • Southbound FDR Driver traffic must exit Whitehall Street or be forced into the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel.

Police say the closures will be in effect through at least the morning rush hour and possibly into the evening rush hour. Drivers should consider alternate routes.

