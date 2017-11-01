Some Victims Identified In Lower Manhattan Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The identities of some of the victims killed in a truck attack on a New York City bike path have been released.

Eight people were killed and 11 others injured when officials said 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov deliberately slammed a rented pick-up truck into a school bus and cyclists on a West Side Highway bike path Tuesday afternoon.

Three different area hospitals are caring for the injured, who are now fighting for their lives.

One of those hurt is a student who is in critical condition, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

Six people died at the scene. Two of the victims died at NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital.

Five of the people who died were visiting the city from Argentina on a high school reunion trip.

The Argentine foreign ministry identified the victims as Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij, and Hernan Ferruchi.

The ministry said one of its citizens, Martin Ludovico Marro, is being treated at NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital.

The victims were among eight friends celebrating the anniversary of their 1987 graduation from the Polytechnic School of Rosario, Argentina, with a U.S. trip to New York and Boston, where their classmate, Marro, lives.

Argentina’s consul in New York, Mateo Estreme, told La Capital in Rosario that the four survivors in the Argentine group are in a state of shock. Only days earlier, before flying to the U.S., they had posed for a group photo, all of them wearing T-shirts with the word “Libre,” or Free.

The ministry released a statement expressing their condolences saying the consulate general is working with police and in touch with the victims’ relatives.

One of the dead was woman from Belgium.

CBS2 has confirmed a German national was also killed in the attack.

No information has been released about the eighth victim.

