Students Will Serve As Grand Marshals At 2017 NYC Marathon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Five people getting VIP treatment at Sunday’s New York City Marathon aren’t even old enough to run in the race.

WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond caught up with the pint-sized Grand Marshals of this year’s event.

(Credit: New York Road Runners)

Emma Albert is a ninth grader at Beacon High School in Manhattan who dreams of doing a marathon one day.

“It doesn’t matter what limitations you have. You can do anything you put your mind to,” she said.

Albert, who’s in a wheelchair, says she’s inspired by four-time New York City Marathon wheelchair race winner Tatyana McFadden.

“Last year, after meeting her, I kept pushing myself to work harder and harder,” said Albert.

Jaylen Reid, 12, attends the Dock Schools in Brooklyn and has a role model himself.

“When I saw Usain Bolt on TV, it was just like wow. He’s really fast, and I want to be like him when I grow up,” he said.

While the kids aren’t old enough to run in the race, they’ll get a front row seat riding in the lead car.

