WFAN Morning Show: SNY’s Ron Darling Dishes On All Things MLB

SNY analyst Ron Darling joined Boomer and Jerry Recco in the studio on Wednesday morning and talked plenty of baseball.

The former Mets pitcher gave his thoughts on the crazy World Series between the Dodgers and Astros, and shed some light on an interesting experiment he plans to conduct to get to the bottom of whether MLB baseballs are being made differently than in the past.

Of course, the fellas couldn’t have Ron on the set without getting his thoughts on the Mets and Keith Hernandez’s work on FS1. Darling offered his take on the new managerial trend going on in sports and how Mickey Callaway, the Amazins’ new bench boss, will fit in.

Jerry asked Ron if he thinks a big-name player could land in Queens this winter via trade. Darling also commented on Joe Girardi’s departure from the Yankees and Derek Jeter owning the Marlins.