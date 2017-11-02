Back Stories: Live Coverage Of The NYC Marathon

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back
Filed Under: Back Stories, New York City Marathon, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Former producer Mel Grannick looks back on the station’s live coverage of the New York City Marathon.

He notes: this was a time before cellphones.

“There was a press bus that followed the race. And of course, we wanted to have live coverage of that,” he says. “One of the things that had to be done to accommodate that was our engineers had to figure out a way to outfit the press bus with a two-way radio system, so that we could have a reporter on that bus reporting live as it rolled through the streets of New York City.”

