Teen Fighting For His Life Following Halloween Shooting In The Bronx, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a shooter who sent three people to the hospital on Halloween.
A group of young men was standing in front of the Sound View Houses on Randall Avenue in the Clason Point section of the Bronx around 9 p.m. Tuesday when they were approached by another group.
One of the suspects walked up and fired several rounds from a handgun, police said.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head, a 15-year-old boy in the left leg, and a 24-year-old man in the right leg.
Police said the victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where the 15-year-old is still fighting for his life.
