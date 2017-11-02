Sources: Police Believe Bronx Stabbing Suspect Will Strike Again

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been identified in a stabbing that left a man critically injured in the Bronx, and sources say police believe he will strike again Thursday night.

Around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, police said a man displayed a cutting instrument and stabbed the 18-year-old male victim in the left arm at least once – causing massive blood loss inside a private home near Fort Independence Street in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, police said.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing as Troy Brown, 33. He is a black male standing 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Troy Brown

Troy Brown is being sought in a stabbing that left a man wounded in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Credit: NYPD)

Law enforcement sources said police believe the suspect will strike again Thursday night.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

