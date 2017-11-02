Sources: Texans QB Deshaun Watson Out For Season With ACL Tear

Filed Under: DeShaun Watson, Houston Texans

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sustained a season-ending knee injury in practice on Thursday, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The rookie suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees and will go on the injured reserve. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the injury.

The 12th overall pick in this year’s draft was named AFC offensive player of the month after throwing for 1,171 yards with 16 touchdowns and running for 145 yards and another score.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

Deshaun Watson (Photo Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Overall on the season, he has passed for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 103.0 quarterback rating ranks fifth in the league.

The Texans will start Tom Savage, who was benched in the opener, on Sunday against the Colts.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

