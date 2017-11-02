Millions Of Kidde Fire Extinguishers Recalled

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Millions of fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled because they might not work in an emergency.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says on its website that it’s aware of one death because of a problem with extinguishers made by Kidde.

In 2014, extinguishers didn’t work for emergency responders who were trying to fight a car fire after a crash.

The recall covers 134 models of push-button and plastic-handle extinguishers made from 1973 through Aug. 15 of this year. The government says the extinguishers can become clogged. Also, the nozzle can come off.

#Recall: 37 million @KiddeSafety fire extinguishers can fail to activate during a fire. One death reported https://t.co/EedIwD3MDN pic.twitter.com/Qv8PHHPRKW — U.S. CPSC (@USCPSC) November 2, 2017

“It’s a product that a lot of people have in their homes, in their offices,” said Ann Marie Buerkle, who leads the agency ordering the recall.

In a statement, Kidde said that “customer safety is our first priority” and added that it working with authorities to “ensure that affected fire extinguishers are replaced as quickly as possible.”

Owners should contact Kidde to ask for a replacement and for instructions on how to return recalled models. Kidde can be reached at (855) 271-0773 or at http://www.kidde.com.

For more information, visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website at cpsc.gov.

