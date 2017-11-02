Lower Manhattan Terror Attack Suspect Charged With Terrorism Offenses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Federal prosecutors brought terrorism charges Wednesday against the Uzbek immigrant accused in the Lower Manhattan terror attack that left eight people dead and 12 others hurt.

Even as he lay wounded in the hospital from police gunfire, Sayfullo Saipov asked to display the Islamic State group’s flag in his room and said “he felt good about what he had done,” prosecutors said in court papers.

Saipov was shackled and in a wheelchair in front of a federal judge Wednesday night to face charges that include providing material support to a terrorist group.

He nodded his head repeatedly as he was read his rights in a brief court proceeding that he followed through a Russian interpreter. He was ordered held without bail.

U.S. Attorney Joon Kim called Saipov “a man consumed by hate and a twisted ideology” who “attacked our country and our city.”

Outside court, his appointed lawyer, David Patton, said he hoped “everyone lets the judicial process play out.”

“I promise you that how we treat Mr. Saipov in this judicial process will say a lot more about us than it will say about him,” Patton said.

Questioned in his hospital bed, Saipov said he had been inspired by ISIS videos and began plotting an attack about a year ago, deciding to use a truck about two months ago, FBI agent Amber Tyree said in court papers.

During the last few weeks, Saipov, who lived in Paterson, New Jersey with his wife and children, searched the internet for information on Halloween in New York City and for truck rentals, the agent said.

Saipov even rented a truck on Oct. 22 to practice making turns, and he initially hoped to get from the bike path across Lower Manhattan to hit more pedestrians on the Brooklyn Bridge, Tyree said.

He even considered displaying ISIS flags on the truck during the attack but decided it would draw too much attention, authorities said.

It was just after 3 p.m. Tuesday that investigators say Saipov used a Home Depot rental truck to plow into the bicyclists and pedestrians along the path for an entire mile before crashing into a school bus.

“He appears to have followed, almost exactly to a ‘T,’ the instructions that ISIS has put out in its social media channels before with instructions to their followers on how to carry out such an attack,” said John Miller, deputy NYPD commissioner for intelligence.

Saipov was eventually shot by NYPD Officer Ryan Nash after he jumped out of the vehicle brandishing two air guns and yelling “God is great!” in Arabic, authorities said. Knives were found in a bag he was carrying.

Saipov left behind knives and a note, in Arabic and English, that included Islamic religious references and said, “Islamic Supplication. It will endure,” Tyree said. “It will endure” commonly refers to ISIS, Tyree said.

The FBI released a poster saying it was looking for one of Saipov’s associates, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, only to announce less than 90 minutes later that it had found him.

Late Wednesday night, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to say that Saipov should get the death penalty.

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Trump also has called for eliminating the 1990s visa lottery program that Saipov used to come to the U.S. in 2010.

The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.

City leaders vowed New York would not be intimidated and said Sunday’s New York City Marathon would go on as scheduled, with increased security.

