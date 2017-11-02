Huge Police Presence Planned For The New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Marathon runners arriving to pickup their credentials on Thursday, were learning about stepped up safety protocols.

Olympic runner, Beverly Ramos of Puerto Rico was first to race into Javits Center halls for an expo, bursting through tape and followed by throngs of marathoners.

“Run good, enjoy the moment, and inspire 3.5-million people at home,” Ramos said.

Tens of thousands of runners are signed up for the 26.2-mile marathon across the five boroughs Sunday.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, people will be decked out in two very different types of gear; the running kind seen on George Corrula of Portugal, and boosted patrols of officers heavily armed with gear to protect them.

“I think most of the runners we don’t think about it,” Corrula said, “I’m a runner, I’m here to run.”

Race organizers say lessons learned are being applied after terror attacks like the one at Boston’s marathon and this week’s truck attack in lower Manhattan.

“We don’t see anything that is going to impede an inspirational day for this city,” Peter said, “There’s a huge contingent of police. What you’re going to see, and what you’re not going to see.”

NYPD Chief of Patrol Carlos Gomez promised it will be a safe event.

“We more than doubled our observation team, our rooftop observation posts as well as our counter sniper teams from the emergency services unit, and we have also added more heavy weapons teams,” Gomez said.

Sand filled sanitation trucks will block the entrance to the route. Security will be visible and not-so-visible with plainclothes officers blending in with spectators and volunteers.