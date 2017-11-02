Expert Says Aliens Might Not Be So Alien After All

Filed Under: University Of Oxford

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are potentially hundreds of thousands of habitable planets in our galaxy alone, so it’s tough to say if we are alone.

But if we are not alone, University of Oxford scientists say they have taken a small step to figuring out what our neighbors look like.

Sam Levin, an Oxford researcher, said aliens are potentially shaped by the same processes and mechanisms that shaped humans, such as natural selection. Levin cites there is a level of predictability that would cause them to look like us.

“But making predictions about aliens is hard,” he said “We only have one example of life – life on Earth – to extrapolate from,” he said. “By predicting that aliens undergone major transitions – which is how complexity has arisen in species on earth, we can say that there is a level of predictability to evolution that would cause them to look like us.”

The new theory was detailed in a new study published in the International Journal of Astrobiology under the title “Darwin’s Aliens.”

“We suggest that major transitions are likely to be the route to complexity on other planets, and that we should expect them to have been favoured by similarly restrictive conditions,” says the study.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch