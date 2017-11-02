Watch Color Blind People Become Emotional Seeing Fall Colors For First Time

1010 WINS-While leaf-peepers across the nation enjoy the dramatic change of colors as we transition from summer to fall, visitor numbers at Tennessee’s state and national parks are sure to see a climb this season. For the 14-million Americans who suffer from color blindness, the means to experience the dazzling sights are now being provided via special view-finders installed at scenic overlooks.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development has installed special viewers using the latest color-enhancing technology in order to provide a chance for them to see the bright reds, oranges, and yellows from many locations across the state.

The viewfinder project was launched on November 1st at Ober Gatlinburg in Gatlinburg, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area near Oneida, and at the Westbound Interstate 26 overlook near Erwin in Unicoi County.

As you can see in the video, these color blind people were overcome with emotion after being given the chance to see color for the first time in the beautiful fall foliage of Tennesee. Based on their reactions, visiting Tennessee’s scenic overlooks might become a regular trip.

The company behind this life-changing technology, Enchroma, “applauds the Tennessee Department of Tourism’s initiative in using our lens technology to enable color blind people to enjoy the colorful beauty of the state’s parks,” CEO Andy Schmeder tells 1010 WINS. “We hope that their example inspires other organizations to endeavor to make more of life’s colorful experiences accessible to the 1 in 12 men (8%) and 1 in 200 women who are colorblind.”

-Joe Cingrana