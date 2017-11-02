Watch Fire and Police Department Officers Perfect ‘Thriller’ Dance

1010 WINS-The Tarpon Springs, Fla. Police and Fire Departments celebrated Halloween by coming together for a good cause — and by showing off their wicked dance moves in an effort to raise funds and awareness for sick children through the CURED Foundation.
The CURED Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises money to find a cure for Eosinophilic disease pediatric patients, a cause which hits close to home for Scarpati whose one-year-old son is a severe Eosinophilic patient suffering from the disease in his esophagus, lungs, and small intestines.
Detective Lara Scarpati of the Tarpon Springs PD started the ‘Thriller Challenge’ by asking her department to learn and perform the well-known but seldom imitated dance from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video in an effort to go viral and bring attention to her cause.
Watch the full video below and learn more about the CURED Foundation here.
-Joe Cingrana