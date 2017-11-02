NYPD, Manhattan DA’s Office Investigate New Rape Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBSNews) – The NYPD and Manhattan district attorney’s office say they are investigating new rape allegations against Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Actress Paz de la Huerta tells CBS News that in October 2010, Weinstein offered to give her a ride home to her New York City apartment after a party, because the two lived in the same neighborhood.

She says Weinstein insisted they have drinks, and they ended up inside her apartment. That’s when she alleges Weinstein took off her dress and forced himself on her.

“He pushed me on the bed… and it happened all very suddenly,” she told CBS News over the phone.

More than a month later, she claims she confronted Weinstein at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles, because he kept calling her.

On December 23 of the same year, she says Weinstein showed up in the lobby of her apartment building, they went upstairs, and he allegedly raped her a second time. She says she had been drinking and was in no state to have consensual sex.

De la Huerta has appeared in films, like “The Cider House Rules” and “A Walk to Remember,” and starred as Lucy Danzinger in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”

Her allegations come after more than 50 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and abuse.

“We are aware of the sexual assault complaints. We are actively investigating them. The NYPD continues to work with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on the case. The investigation is on-going,” the NYPD said in a statement Thursday night.

“A senior sex crimes prosecutor is assigned to this investigation, and the Office has been working with our partners in the NYPD since the new allegations came to light. As this is an active investigation, we will not be commenting further,” a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office said.

Weinstein has not commented on the latest allegations, but has repeatedly denied accusations of non-consensual sex.