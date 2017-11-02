Friends, Loved Ones Hold Vigil For Victims Of Manhattan Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday’s terror attack claimed eight lives — six foreign tourists and two Americans.

On Thursday, we were learning more about who they were and the loved ones they left behind.

At Pier 40 a vigil was being held in their honor.

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported, a sixth Argentinian tourist injured in the attack was stable at Presbyterian Hospital, just learning that five of his best friends are never coming home.

They thought they’d be friends forever, but forever came much too soon for five childhood friends from Argentina.

The Argentinian consulate has been helping to plan funerals and comfort grieving families.

“They are very, very tied together. They are very united. They have been through a shock process because they’ve been friends for all their lives,” Deputy Consul General, Eduardo Almirantearana said.

A sixth friend, Martin Morrow of Massachusetts is still in the hospital. As he learned that five of his best friends didn’t make it, Morro’s friends got news that he was stable.

“We found out that not only did he survive, but he’s out of danger, out of critical care, and he’s going to make it,” Tom Mountain said.

The same can’t be said for 31-year-old mother of two Ann-Laure Decat from Belgium, or two young men from the tri-state are who were also in the terrorist’s deadly path.

“The amount of hurt I feel, I can’t explain it. When I saw him, I saw that baby when he was born,” Jimmy Drake said.

From birth to death, New Milford couple Jimmy and Barbara Drake said their 32-year-old son Darren was a caring, compassionate, brilliant man who was killed as he exercised during a work break.

“I’m praying that when the truck hit him, it hit him from behind and he never knew what hit him at all,” Barbara said.

Software engineer Nicholas Cleves, 23, lived in Greenwich Village where friends described him as the sweetest guy you’d ever meet.

“Nicholas Cleves was a fine young man, starting out a successful career, stricken down way earlier than he should have been,” Jim Burnham said.

“When we found out here what happened, I don’t think there was a dry eye in the store, he touched everyone,” Diane Cohen added.

Families of the five Argentinian victims will be flying into the city before returning home to bury their loved ones.