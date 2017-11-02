WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo Covers It All

Soon: AG Sessions Delivers Remarks On Defending National Security | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

By Boomer Esiason
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Jerry Recco, WFAN Morning Show

Chris Lopresti was back in the update chair on Thursday morning and, as usual, he didn’t disappoint.

“C-Lo” recapped a historic Wednesday night for the city of Houston as the Astros captured their first World Series championship with a 5-1 win over the Dodgers in Game 7 in Los Angeles.

Later, Lopresti got into the Knicks, who were riding high on a three-game winning streak before running into James Harden and the visiting Rockets. The result wasn’t good for the home side.

On an upbeat note, Brian Boyle finally returned to the ice after missing the first part of the season due to a leukemia diagnosis and played a little more than 15 minutes in the Devils’ 2-0 win at Vancouver.

Have a listen.

