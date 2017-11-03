11/3 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning NYC!
Another warm day is in store! Spring-like temps are widespread today as we are sandwiched in-between a warm front and a cold front.
We start off this morning 60° in the five boroughs. We can expect the 50s in the suburbs. There is a touch of humidity to the air today as well due to a mild south wind ahead of the cold front.
The cold front will slide across from northwest to southeast this afternoon, but do not expect much rain. Isolated showers, generally fast-moving, will be the only threat.
Today’s high is 72°.
Have a good one, G.