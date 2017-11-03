11/3 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect warm sunshine this afternoon, then a little extra cloud cover as our front approaches. Isolated showers will swing through from mid afternoon until around sunset with a breeze filling in thereafter. As for highs, they’ll be in the low 70s once again.

It will be breezy and somewhat mild through the middle part of the evening, but a chill will settle in overnight. Expect temps to fall into the mid 40s by daybreak with 30s north and west.

High pressure will fill in and fade out tomorrow providing us with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will feel dramatically cooler though as we’re only expecting highs near normal in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers and rain will fill in late tomorrow night through Sunday morning before tapering to a light rain and drizzle. Highs on Sunday will only be slightly warmer in the low to mid 60s.

