3 To See At ACC: Meet Titi, Bodie And Dutch

November is Adopt-A-Senior-Pet Month and this week, we’re featuring Titi, Bodie And Dutch:

Titi (10441) According to Titi’s previous guardian, if you place your head on her, she’ll lick you! This seven-year-old beauty is affectionate and calm, and was tolerant of the child in her previous home. Meet gorgeous Titi at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Bodie (8983) He may be an older dog, but Bodie is very playful outside in the yard! He loves all kind of toys and often shakes them around, and enjoys a good game of tug. Bodie knows the cues “paw,” “other paw,” “sit” and “down.” He walks very well on leash, and also takes treats gently. While friendly Bodie, about eleven years old, is easy when going in and out of his kennel, he’s looking for an experienced dog person, and might do best as the only dog in the home. Meet him at ACC’s Staten Island Care Center, 3139 Veterans Road West.



Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Dutch (7874) Dutch is a very handsome rabbit, and friendly too! According to his previous family, he likes to be held and petted. Meet this five-year-old cutie, who came to ACC in August with another bunny, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.



If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.