9-Year-Old Boy with Terminal Cancer Wants Christmas Cards for Early Celebration

1010 WINS-Nine-year-old Jacob Thompson has been fighting stage four neuroblastoma — a high-risk form of cancer which can develop in nerve cells in early childhood — since he was diagnosed at only four-years-old. The disease has since spread to his head and hip, with doctors saying any treatment will be unsuccessful.
Jacob’s mother Michelle writes on the family’s GoFundMe page that her son was admitted for the last time to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital on October 11th with just about a month to live. So the family created a donation page to help pay for expenses.
And with the time they have left, the Thompson family will celebrate one last holiday together by decorating his hospital room into a winter wonderland complete with a Christmas tree, snow, and a visit from Santa himself.
Jacob’s one request? He’d like to receive cards from anyone who feels inspired to reach out to him and his family during this emotional time — and he’s already started to receive some.
To donate to the Thompson family’s GoFundMe page, click HERE.
If you’re interested in sending Jacob a card, mail it to:
Jacob Thompson
C/O Maine Medical Center
22 Bramhall Street
Portland, Maine 04102.
-Joe Cingrana