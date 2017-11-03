Back Stories: Running & Reporting The NYC Marathon

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Reporter Marla Diamond recalls wearing two hats during the New York City Marathon.
“That was really hard – running and reporting. I remember running that year alongside Sean Adams, and the two of us saying, ‘You can do the live shot; No, you do the live shot,’” she says. “Well at about mile five in Brooklyn, he just smoked me – ran way ahead of me. I didn’t have a choice, I had to call in. I barely remember most of what I said.”
She does, however, remember passing rapper P. Diddy in 2003.
“I was so proud of that. He had this giant entourage and all these people running around him, and I passed him!” she says. “I wanted everyone to know. So I remember reporting on passing Sean Combs in the marathon.”