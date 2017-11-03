Best Things To Do In NY This Weekend: Nov. 4 & 5

By Jessica Allen

This weekend we’re all about the body. You can watch dancers whirl and twirl, runners strut and sprint, builders build, designers design. Read on for details!

Architecture and Design Film Festival

Cinépolis Chelsea

260 West 23rd St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 691-5519

adfilmfest.com

The closing weekend of the Architecture and Design Film Festival includes an intriguing mix of shorts and feature-length films that probe our relationship to our built environment. See the inspiring story of a marginalized group in the Democratic Republic of the Congo improving their community through new buildings, get inside the mind of starchitect Rem Koolhaas with a documentary about his process made by his son, and catch the critically lauded Columbus, the first full-length fiction film to ever appear in the festival. Wednesday, November 1, through Sunday, November 5, $16.50, tickets required.

NYC Craft Beer Fest

Metropolitan Pavilion

125 West 18th St.

New York, NY 10011

(212) 463-0071

www.nyccraftbeerfest.com

With more than 100 beers and ciders from 75 different breweries available, you’re certain to find something that makes you happy at the NYC Craft Beer Fest. Unlimited (yes, you read that right) two-ounce tastings are yours with general admission, and a VIP pass will get you access to a select number of specialty brews like an alcoholic homage to horchata or an orange juice IPA. And if that’s not enough, there’s also a craft spirits bar showcasing innovative beer and spirits cocktails. Friday, November 3, through Sunday, November 5, see schedule for details, $45, tickets required.

Amateur Burlesque Night

House of Yes

2 Wyckoff Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11237

(646) 838-4937

houseofyes.org



Cheer on friends and strangers as they dip their tasseled and sequined toes (among other parts) into the world of burlesque dancing. The no-judgments, all-in-good-fun atmosphere ensures experimentation and a fair amount of comedy, both intentional and not. Games and prizes sweeten the experience, and audience participation is most definitely encouraged. Drop them a line in advance if you’ve worked up the courage to give it a go yourself. Friday, November 3, 7 to 10 pm. Tickets required, sliding scale.



Imagine This Women’s International Film Festival

Wythe Hotel

80 Wythe Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11249

(718) 460-8000

www.imaginethisprods.com

Recent Hollywood scandals have underscored the importance of supporting women in the film industry, and the second annual Imagine This Women’s International Film Festival is a great place to do so. The films here–which include shorts and features, documentaries and fiction films–are as diverse as the women who made them. Subjects range from the experience of transgender teenagers to a young woman’s quarterlife crisis to the effects of PTSD on veterans’ families. Throw in the unlimited popcorn that comes with your ticket and it’s tough to go wrong. Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, required tickets start at $8.

TCS New York City Marathon

Through the five boroughs

New York, NY

www.tcsnycmarathon.org

This Sunday, all five of the city’s boroughs will host parts of the legendary New York City Marathon. The world’s finest long-distance runners will be joined by tens of thousands of enthusiastic amateurs on a course that begins in Staten Island, ends in Central Park, and hits dozens of New York neighborhoods along the way. More than a million spectators line the streets to cheer on the runners in an infectious, party-like atmosphere.Sunday, November 5, 8:30 am until the last runner crosses the finish line, free to watch.