NYC Comptroller Stringer: ‘Ineptitude’ At Board Of Elections ‘Is Disenfranchising Our Residents’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Just days before New Yorkers head to the polls to vote for mayor, a new audit by the City Comptroller’s office uncovered a litany of problems at the city’s Board of Elections.

“We have uncovered deep dysfunction,” said City Comptroller Scott Stringer, unveiling an audit of 156 polling sites – and finding problems in 90% of them.

“Those violations included affidavit ballots being mishandled at many locations,” Stringer said. “Because of poor BOE training, poll workers didn’t how to close their poll sites.”

Which means many people who want to vote, can’t, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.

“The BOE itself, through its ineptitude, is disenfranchising our residents,” Stringer said.

WCBS 880 has reached out to the Board of Elections and is awaiting a response.

