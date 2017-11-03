Deliberations Continue In Trial Of NYPD Officer Charged In Brooklyn Road Rage Killing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Deliberations continue Friday in the trial of an off-duty NYPD officer who is charged with murdering an unarmed Brooklyn man.
Prosecutors say Officer Wayne Isaacs shot and killed 37-year-old Delrawn Small during a road rage incident in East New York in July of 2016.
Surveillance video shows Small approaching Isaac’s car and then appearing to collapse. Prosecutors say he was shot in front of his children.
Isaacs is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Defense attorneys say Isaacs was attacked and the shooting was self defense.
If convicted on the murder charge, Isaacs could face up to 25 years to life in prison.