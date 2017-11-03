Surveillance Video Shows Man Suspected Of Breaking Into Ellen Barkin’s Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance video of a man they say broke into actress Ellen Barkin’s home earlier this week.
The video shows the suspect outside the door of her Greenwich Village home.
Barkin, 63, had been asleep on the second floor of the brownstone on 12th Street just before 7 a.m. Wednesday when she awoke to the sounds of footsteps above. She went upstairs and found a man in her son’s bedroom, which was not occupied at the time. She tried to pull the door shut, but the suspect managed to pull the door open.
The man ran to a balcony and jumped to a neighboring building. He then climbed down the fire escape and ran off.
Nothing was stolen and Barkin was not injured.