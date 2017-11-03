Fierce Fashion Trends: What’s Hot In Women’s Lingerie & Sleepwear

By Lori Melton

You can count on Victoria’s Secret to keep you on the forefront of what’s soft, sexy, and currently trendy in lingerie and sleepwear. Some of the newest styles and hottest fashion trends will be seen on the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. Here’s a look at some stunning new arrivals that serve up a perfect blend of sexy, beautiful style.

Velvet

Velvet is trending right now and Victoria’s Secret is serving up a luscious line of velvet lingerie, from elegant kimonos to shimmery crushed velvet teddies, thong panties, bralettes, bras and slips. This plush fabric glides softly against your skin and keeps you feeling luxurious from morning till night.

Shimmery, Sensual, Shine

Everyone loves to shine and Victoria’s Secret helps you add some shimmer to your undergarments with its latest shiny looks. Metallic threads add a touch of gold or silver glimmer to lacy Cheeky Panties, Halter Teddies, Balconet Bras and more. A new lace-trimmed, satin slip features delicate lace side panels for a sexy reveal.

Push-Up Bras

Push-up bras remain a must-have lingerie staple and Victoria’s Secret has debuted some pretty new styles, including the Very Sexy Chantilly Lace High-neck Push Up Bra, which is a lace bra that features a dramatic front cutout. High at the neck and plunging in the front, this piece offers a very sexy, feminine version of a popular bra style. It comes in three colors: Desire (crimson), Black and Antique Lavender.

The new Dream Angels Demi Bra has “stretchier lace sides” and “softer Memory Fit lining” and the Very Sexy Quilted Satin Push-Up Bra boasts “even softer padding for a more natural feel.” And, for those who still love the soft, everyday appeal of the T-Shirt Bra, Victoria’s Secret now offers a pretty, “full coverage” option.

High-Neck Heaven

High-neck items remain trending as mentioned above with the Very Sexy Chantilly Lace High-neck Bra. High necks are also featured in the Dream Angels Floral Lace High-neck Teddy, the Very Sexy Shine High-neck Bra and the delicate, yet dramatic Very Sexy Shine Lace High-neck teddy. In the latter, the sheer, unlined teddy offers the ultimate in sexy, shimmery style. It boasts caged sides and back, a thong bottom and it just slips right on. There’s something alluring about the plunging neckline’s stylistic opposite. It spells feminine and these Victoria’s Secret High-neck styles are hot.

Cozy Flannel PJs

There’s no better way to stay cozy and warm when the winter wind blows than in a pair of soft flannel PJs. Flannel is a classic, timeless, fabric that’s comfortable and soft. Victoria’s Secret new Lounge PJ is a Henley top and flannel bottom set that is “now softer-than-ever with a hint of stretch.” This set is also lightweight, for a less bulky feel. If you’re looking for a more classic set, The Flannel PJ boasts a traditional button-up flannel top and matching lightweight pants, also with “a hint of stretch.”

Watch the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on CBS.