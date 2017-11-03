Police: Long Island Teen Charged With Making A Terroristic Threat On Social Media

NORTH BELLMORE (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island teenager has been arrested after police said he threatened violence on social media.

Seventeen-year-old Jordan Rojas has been charged with making a terroristic threat, police said. His parents looked upset and had nothing to say after their son was arraigned Friday and held on $10,000 bail, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

Prosecutors said he put on a ski mask and threatened at least three students on Snapchat, saying “I am going to shoot up the school” and then showed a photo of one of the classrooms at Mepham High School in North Bellmore, Hall reported.

His legal aid attorney said Rojas is a senior at the school and this is his first arrest.

Rojas has pleaded not guilty.

