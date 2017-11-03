Makeshift Memorials Grow At Site Of Lower Manhattan Terror Attack As Investigators Seek Answers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Makeshift memorials are growing at the scene of the Lower Manhattan terror attack as investigators continue to seek answers.

Early Friday morning, a carpenter from Chicago placed wooden cross tributes along the bike path for each of the eight victims killed in the attack, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

He said he drove from Chicago overnight because he wanted to make sure the families of the victims know their loved ones are not forgotten.

Further down the bike path, a white bicycle bearing flowers is a focus of another display. It’s at the spot where the bike path rampage ended, when the vehicle veered off the bike path and into the street at the corner of West and Chambers streets.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers paused to honor and remember the victims Thursday night.

“It hurts us this had to happen here,” said Bronx resident Jennifer Sosa. “It shouldn’t happen anywhere.”

Some of the marchers carried candles, lighting up the West Side bike path. Others pushed bicycles in solitary with the victims.

“As a group, we kind of heal together,” one man said.

The march began near the spot where authorities say 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, steered a rented truck onto the bike path Tuesday and sped south toward the World Trade Center, striking cyclists and pedestrians.

He was shot by a police officer after crashing the truck into a school bus. He was arraigned Wednesday on terrorism charges.

New York officials on Thursday began to put up temporary concrete barriers at 57 locations where it is possible for vehicles to turn onto the bike bath where the attack took place.

For many, it’s reassurance.

“We are not going to be afraid of what’s going on,” said Upper East Side resident Nancy Tongue.

Newly released cell phone video shows the moments after Saipov was captured and where investigators recovered two cell phones.

A law enforcement source tells CBS News that they tracked numbers on one the phones, linking them to sympathizers of a radical cause who were already in the radar of police in New York. They say Saipov called some of the those same numbers the day of the attack.

A propaganda arm of the Islamic State group called Saipov “a soldier of the caliphate.” Investigators are now working to determine the extent of ISIS’ influence.

“Is this inspired, he just got all this off the Internet? Was it enabled? Was he actually communicating with ISIS officials over encrypted channels? Or was it directed, was it part of the plan?” said the NYPD’s top counterterrorism official, John Miller.

Miller said investigators still hadn’t uncovered evidence that Saipov had any accomplices in the attack, but said information was still being gathered.

In their search for clues, FBI investigators have questioned Saipov’s wife and some of his acquaintances, including a fellow immigrant from Uzbekistan, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, who said he had gotten to know him when they were both Uber drivers.

On Thursday, Kadirov released a statement to The Associated Press through a person in touch with his family condemning the plot.

“It is so sad and unbelievable. This not from our religion. It is not acceptable. We as Muslims completely reject this kind of actions. No human being who has a heart can do this,” the statement said.

Two mosques in Paterson, New Jersey where Saipov lived said they have been receiving threats since the attack.

The Islamic Center of Passaic County said it has gotten eight telephone threats to burn the center down and kill its occupants, prompting extra police patrols.

