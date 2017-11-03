Man Shot In Head In East Village Public Housing Development

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot in the head Friday afternoon in an East Village public housing development.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. at 118 Avenue D at East 8th Street, in the New York City Housing Authority’s Jacob Riis Houses, officials said.

The victim – described as a man in his 20s – was taken to NYU Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition after being shot several times, police said.

The narrative leading up to the shooting was not known late Friday afternoon.

Police were searching for a person of interest, described as a man about 5 feet 10 inches tall wearing a gray shirt and blue pants, Dan Rice reported from Chopper 2.

A large police presence remained on Avenue D as of the 5 p.m. hour. Avenue D was shut down between 7th and 9th streets.

