Sens. Booker, Menendez Blast Proposed GOP Tax Plan

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey’s two U.S. senators spoke out against the proposed Republican tax plan Friday.
Standing on the front lawn of a home in Bloomfield, Sen. Corey Booker blasted the GOP plan in blunt terms.
“If you think your property taxes are too high, just wait until you are taxed twice on the same money,” he said. “If you are a middle class New Jerseyan, if you are a homeowner, if you have student debt, if you pay taxes in this state, you are about to get screwed if this passes.”
Appearing alongside Booker, fellow Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez also warned about the proposed $10,000 cap on property tax deductions.