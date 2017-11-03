NYPD Officers Help Save Baby Who Stopped Breathing In Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some NYPD officers are being hailed as heroes for helping a baby who had stopped breathing in the middle of a Midtown subway station.

Video of the incident showed the frantic parents running for help, rocking their baby with no response as an MTA worker bangs on the door of the NYPD Transit Manhattan Task Force headquarters just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Came out, saw a man holding a baby immediately who was apparently limp,” said Officer Daniel Velasquez. “I immediately grabbed the baby, placed the baby on the floor, started applying CPR. The baby wasn’t breathing.”

Officer Velasquez performed chest compressions while Sgt. Mike Reilly did mouth-to-mouth. That’s when Officer John Williams took charge, thinking quickly and diagnosing the 11-month-old immediately, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

“I realized she was having a febrile seizure,” Officer Williams said. “Overheating, temperature was really bad, things lock up and you shut down.”

His prior EMT experience as a volunteer on Long Island coming in handy. He knew what he had to do to save her.

“I immediately cut off her clothes, told another officer to get ice wherever he can get it. Put some ice packs on her belly, behind her neck,” Officer Williams said. “Instantly she cooled down and started crying. If she cries, it means she’s breathing and that’s the best thing you can have is a baby crying.”

It was music to her parents’ ears.

“Once Officer Williams was able to get the ice packs and get the baby to react, instant gratification in the father’s face,” said Officer Velasquez. “Everyone was crying, they gave us hugs. It turned out to be a beautiful thing.”

Thanks to these NYPD officers, the girl will soon be celebrating her first birthday.