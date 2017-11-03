Strike Averted For Westchester County School Bus Workers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A potential school bus strike in Westchester County has been averted.
The union representing drivers, monitors and mechanics said a contract deal was reached Friday, so workers will not walk off the job Monday.
“Monday morning, the buses roll out, we pick up the kids,” union head Tony Utano told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell.
The union had been seeking a three percent pay raise, guaranteed 25-hour work week, and one paid sick day a year.
The 600 employees who work for First Mile Square are now getting raises, Haskell reported.
“We’re getting three percent in the first year, three percent in the second year, and three and a half percent in the third year,” Utano said.
The company buses more than 5,000 students in Yonkers, Mount Vernon, New Rochelle and Mamaroneck.