Sneaky Baby Hippo Caught Strolling Out of Open Zoo Gate

1010 WINS-Watch this sneaky baby hippopotamus get caught on surveillance walking right out of the Ramat Gan Safari in Israel.
In a video the staff posted on Facebook, you can see the hippo just casually stroll through the gate and linger outside until an employee notices the rogue animal. He leaves, we assume to alert someone and get help.
At that point, the hippo just slowly walks back inside without making a fuss. The zoo says it’s conducting an investigation and is fully examining the incident.
Thank goodness it wasn’t a fast animal that escaped!
Watch the full video below.
-Joe Cingrana